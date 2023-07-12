VMware (NYSE:VMW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

VMW opened at $151.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day moving average of $125.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $156.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 101.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

