Wells Fargo & Company Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $425.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.83.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $398.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $400.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.66.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

