Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Trading Up 3.4%

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.50 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.19). Approximately 9,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 11,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -770.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.97.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

