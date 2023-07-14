131,290 Shares in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 131,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URNM. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 298,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 142,594 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 83,820 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 2,693.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 181,786 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 87,369 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA URNM opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

