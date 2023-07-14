4,975 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $140.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $39,746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,167,469.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $39,746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,167,469.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $3,106,057.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,893,051.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,882,729 shares of company stock valued at $224,588,462 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.61.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

