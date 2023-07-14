7,330 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,369 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $69.53 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $98.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

