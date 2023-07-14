A SPAC II Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASCB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 1,070,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 823% from the average daily volume of 115,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASCB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,641 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,239,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 887,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

