abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $643.50

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 643.50 ($8.28) and traded as high as GBX 655 ($8.43). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.36), with a volume of 18,254 shares trading hands.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 645.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 590.79. The stock has a market cap of £80.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87.

Get abrdn Japan Investment Trust alerts:

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from abrdn Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. abrdn Japan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -657.28%.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Japan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Japan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.