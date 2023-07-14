AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.75 and last traded at C$12.75. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AEON Mall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.
AEON Mall Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.60.
AEON Mall Company Profile
AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. It operates 164 domestic shopping malls; and 35 overseas shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.
