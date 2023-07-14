agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 2.9%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.83. 949,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,018,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

agilon health Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,080,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,181.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,247,554 shares of company stock worth $1,960,593,061 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in agilon health by 31.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the first quarter worth $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in agilon health by 228.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in agilon health by 43.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

