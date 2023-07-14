Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.34

Shares of Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.34 and traded as low as $14.55. Air China shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Air China Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 98.73% and a negative net margin of 40.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air China Limited will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

