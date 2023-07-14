Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $101.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.69% from the stock’s previous close.

AIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Albany International stock opened at $91.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32. Albany International has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.24.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 5,237.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

