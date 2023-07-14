Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.17

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 4,849,570 shares traded.
Allergy Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £13.58 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50, a P/E/G ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile
Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allergy Therapeutics
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.