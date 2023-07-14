Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.17

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 4,849,570 shares traded.

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.58 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50, a P/E/G ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

Featured Articles

