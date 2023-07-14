ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 19.41% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SBIO opened at $31.94 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65.

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

