American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $49.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

