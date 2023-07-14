Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as high as C$1.58. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 92,802 shares changing hands.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$259.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.54.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$71.20 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.0915452 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

About Amerigo Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 29th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

