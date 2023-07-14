Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Shares of ADI opened at $198.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.