Analysts Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT at $127.33

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley began coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Fox Factory Trading Up 0.9 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fox Factory by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 23.2% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average is $107.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

