Analysts Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Target Price at $99.86

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 372.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after buying an additional 2,537,136 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,130,000 after buying an additional 1,923,890 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after buying an additional 820,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,111,000 after acquiring an additional 683,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $96.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $97.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

