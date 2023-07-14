Analysts Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target at $30.25

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $3,169,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,584,343.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $3,169,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,584,343.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 287,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,786 shares of company stock worth $7,098,470. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,864,000 after buying an additional 10,920,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034,102 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,396,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $14,100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,638,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

