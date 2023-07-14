Analysts Set Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target at $30.25

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics
In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $3,169,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,584,343.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $3,169,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,584,343.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 287,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,786 shares of company stock worth $7,098,470. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ VKTX opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $25.72.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.