Analyzing STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF – Get Free Report) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Jushi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.84 billion 1.79 $292.15 million N/A N/A Jushi $284.28 million 0.33 -$202.32 million N/A N/A

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Jushi.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Jushi 0 6 1 0 2.14

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Jushi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Jushi has a consensus price target of $2.55, suggesting a potential upside of 427.84%. Given Jushi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jushi is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Jushi shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Jushi -66.72% -161.43% -32.20%

Summary

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft beats Jushi on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

STADA is a publicly traded, international company with a focus on the healthcare market, especially the pharmaceutical and in particular the generics market.

About Jushi

(Get Free Report)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.