AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $380.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.62. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.73 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 1,048.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 227.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

