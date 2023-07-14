Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $797.81

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 797.81 ($10.26) and traded as low as GBX 718.66 ($9.25). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 720 ($9.26), with a volume of 12,834 shares changing hands.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 801.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 797.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £286.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,219.51%.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

