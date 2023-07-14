AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading 6% Higher

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.63. 1,457,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,061,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Investec lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $1,077,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,678 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Further Reading

