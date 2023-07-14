AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading 6% Higher

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.63. 1,457,571 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,061,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Investec lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $1,077,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,678 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.
