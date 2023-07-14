Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $523,327.64 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00032268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

