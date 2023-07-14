Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Barclays

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.90.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of ARES opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $101.14.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,853.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,691,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 651,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,032,805 and sold 19,421,576 shares valued at $469,241,265. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.