Arizona State Retirement System Has $13.40 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.96.

NSC stock opened at $233.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.51.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

