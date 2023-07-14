Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,624 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.66 and a 200 day moving average of $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.