Ascendiant Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Society Pass from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Society Pass Trading Down 13.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOPA opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. Society Pass has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

Institutional Trading of Society Pass

Society Pass ( NASDAQ:SOPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 133.36% and a negative net margin of 449.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOPA. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Society Pass during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Society Pass during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Society Pass by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 126,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Society Pass by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Society Pass during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

