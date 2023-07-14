Aspiriant LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,459,000 after buying an additional 798,551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,009,000 after buying an additional 606,859 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,965,000 after purchasing an additional 187,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.91 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

