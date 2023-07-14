Aspiriant LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $227.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.78 and a 200-day moving average of $221.65. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

