Aspiriant LLC Has $677,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,212,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

VCSH opened at $75.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

