Aspiriant LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $107.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.13. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $110.46.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

