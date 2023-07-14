Aspiriant LLC Takes $346,000 Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $47.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.