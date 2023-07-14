Aspiriant LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $209.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.21. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $210.25.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

