AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Argus decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veery Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

