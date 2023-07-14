Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the June 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS AVLNF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. 248,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,743. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

