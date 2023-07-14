Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the June 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS AVLNF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. 248,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,743. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
