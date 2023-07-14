Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AYRWF shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ayr Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. ATB Capital started coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of AYRWF stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.92. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $5.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.32. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 92.53%. The business had revenue of $117.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.