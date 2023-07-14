Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CEO Gleb Budman Sells 14,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) CEO Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,295,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,227.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gleb Budman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $72,800.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $58,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $62,860.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Gleb Budman sold 13,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $54,730.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $8,520.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $8,240.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $8,240.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $8,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $8,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Gleb Budman sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $9,000.00.

Backblaze Price Performance

NASDAQ BLZE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 165,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,756. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.03. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a negative net margin of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $23.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Backblaze from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Backblaze by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Backblaze by 6.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Backblaze by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Backblaze by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

