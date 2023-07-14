Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

