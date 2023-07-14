Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $239.01 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

