Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
PANW stock opened at $239.01 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.20.
PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.
In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,808 shares of company stock worth $51,850,161 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
