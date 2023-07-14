Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.10.

Shares of DE stock opened at $409.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

