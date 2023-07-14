Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the bank on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.
Banco Bradesco Trading Up 3.3 %
BBD opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
