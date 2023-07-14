Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the bank on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 3.3 %

BBD opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Bradesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.