Barclays Boosts CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target to $12.00

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCCS. Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE CCCS opened at $10.79 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $140,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,606 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 50,231 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 493,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 322,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

