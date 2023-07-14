Barclays Increases Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $425.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TYL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.71.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $420.65 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $425.80. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Further Reading

