Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.
Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance
BSET opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
