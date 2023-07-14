Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.06%. Equities analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.4302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.88%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

