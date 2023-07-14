Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BDRFY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.25. 25,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,700. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDRFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.33.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

