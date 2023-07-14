Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Comcast by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

