Benjamin Edwards Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,551 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EVRG. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

